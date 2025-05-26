Captain of the Week (5/20-5/25): Alfonsin Rosario

EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of May 20 through May 25, Lake County is recognizing OF Alfonsin Rosario as its seventh Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The 20-year-old led the Midwest League with three home runs and tied the league lead with six RBI during this span, playing in all six of the Captains' games versus the Lansing Lugnuts this past week. He also ranked tied for second in the Midwest League in both total bases (15) and SLG (.750), while ranking sixth in OPS (1.098).

On Wednesday, May 21, Rosario went 2-for-4 at the plate with a two-run single, a home run, and three RBI. His two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning ultimately proved to be the game-winner in an eventual 5-4 Captains victory.

Then, on Friday, May 23, Rosario had arguably his best game of the season to date. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two home runs, and three RBI. This performance marked his first career High-A multi-homer game, and second of his pro career (also hit two home runs on Aug. 30, 2024 for Single-A Myrtle Beach (CHC) versus Down East (TEX)).

From May 21 to May 23, MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Guardians prospect tied the MiLB lead with three home runs, while leading the Midwest League in total bases (15) and RBI (six).

So far this season, Rosario leads the Midwest League with a .548 SLG and is tied for the league lead with eight home runs, while ranking tied for fifth with a .903 OPS (along with Captains INF Christian Knapczyk).

The Lexington, South Carolina native was assigned to Lake County's 2025 Opening Day roster. He had an impressive first full pro campaign with Single-A Myrtle Beach (CHC) last year, ranking top-five in the Carolina League in: RBI (73, third), extra-base hits (38, third), home runs (16, fourth), and total bases (162, fourth), while ranking seventh in SLG (.423). With 20 stolen bases as well, the right-handed hitter was the only Single-A player with at least 15 home runs, 70 RBI, and 20 steals last year.

Born in San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, Rosario was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of P27 Baseball Academy (SC). He was eventually acquired by the Guardians from Chicago in a trade this past offseason in exchange for RHP Eli Morgan (2018 Captain).

Baseball runs in the family for Rosario, as he is the younger brother of INF Eguy Rosario, who currently plays in the San Diego Padres organization. Alfonsin is also the cousin of both two-time MLB All-Star, 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner, and 2023 NLCS MVP Ketel Marte, who currently plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and former Cleveland DH/RF Franmil Reyes, who currently plays for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in Japan.

Rosario will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will begin a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from Rise 2 Greatness Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

