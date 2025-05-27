Lake County Outlasts Cedar Rapids in Back-And-Forth Contest, Takes Series Opener 4-3

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Captains scored a late run in the eighth to jump ahead for the final time as Lake County grabbed a win in the series opener, 4-3 over the Kernels on Tuesday night.

Coming off a season-low two hits on Sunday in Fort Wayne, the Kernels got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Danny De Andrade lined a triple into center field. Caden Kendle then singled up the middle to plate De Andrade to put the Kernels up 1-0.

Lake County answered in the top of the third with a Ralphy Velazquez home run to tie the game at 1-1.

The Captains added another run in the top of the fourth. Jose Devers singled to open the inning, then stole second. With two outs, Maick Collado doubled to score Devers to lift the Captains on top 2-1.

In the home half of the fourth, Cedar Rapids tied the game. De Andrade launched a home run to straight away center field to even things back up at 2-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Lake County again jumped back in front. Wuilfredo Antunez doubled with one out, then Esteban Gonzalez followed with another double to bring home the run to make it 3-2 Captains.

That would mark the end of the day for Kernels' starter Tanner Hall. He did not walk a batter and allowed just three runs across six innings of work en route to his first quality start of the year.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the back-and-forth affair continued. Jose Salas hit a one-out double, then two batters later, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error to level the score anew at 3-3.

But Lake County again had the answer in the top of the eighth. An error, a fielder's choice and a walk loaded the bases, before a run scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3 Captains, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 25-20 on the season as they fall in the series opener against Lake County. Game two of the six-game series is set for 12:05 Wednesday afternoon, with Jose Olivares on the mound for the Kernels opposite Matt Wilkinson.







