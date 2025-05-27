Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan)

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 l Game #46

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (30-15) at Dayton Dragons (17-28)

RH Rayner Castillo (1-2, 4.11) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.02)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the first game of a 12-game homestand for Dayton.

Dayton-West Michigan 2025 Season Series: West Michigan 6, Dayton 3 (at Dayton: Dragons 3, Whitecaps 3).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 9, Peoria 6. Myles Smith enjoyed his best game of 2025, leading the Dragons to a win in the finale of the 12-game trip and a split of the series in Peoria. Smith had two hits, three runs scored, two RBI, and two stolen bases. Leo Balcazar had three hits and three RBI. Victor Acosta had two hits and two RBI. Joseph Menefee came out of the bullpen in the ninth to retire all three batters he faced for the save.

Rotation Change: The Dragons have moved to a five-man pitching rotation. Gabriel Aguilera will now pitch out of the bullpen. The rotation will progress with Nestor Lorant, Luke Hayden, Brian Edgington, Adam Serwinowski, and Jose Montero. Lorant will start the sixth game on Sunday.

The Dragons went 3-3 in their series at Peoria after going 3-3 at Quad Cities, giving them a 6-6 record and a split of the 12-game road trip.

During the 12-game trip, the Dragons batted .235 as a team (8th in the MWL during the period), scoring 63 runs (3rd in MWL) with a team ERA of 4.96 (9th in MWL).

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 24 innings, an ERA of 0.75. Among pitchers with at least 20 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and eighth in all Minor League Baseball.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in the MWL in ERA at 1.85 among pitchers with at least 30 innings.

Reliever Irvin Machuca has not allowed an earned run in eight innings with the Dragons after allowed no earned runs in 12.1 innings at Daytona. Overall in 2025, Machuca is one of two pitchers in the entire minors to have 20+ innings without allowing an earned run.

Victor Acosta over his last 13 games is 16 for 43 (.372) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 12 walks, and 8 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .217 during this period.

Johnny Ascanio over his last eight games is 9 for 28 (.321) with two doubles.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, May 28 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Hayden Minton (no record) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.85)

Thursday, May 29 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Max Alba (1-2, 4.99) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.75)

Friday, May 30 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (2-2, 3.69) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-3, 5.46)

Saturday, May 31 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (2-1, 3.19) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.23)

Sunday, June 1 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2025

