Six-Run Fifth Sends 'Caps to Victory

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps found themselves in a slugfest on Tuesday night as a six-run fifth inning highlighted a 12-7 win over the Dayton Dragons in front of 7,320 fans at Day Air Ballpark.

The Whitecaps hold their five-game lead over the Lansing Lugnuts in the Midwest League Eastern Division standings with the victory. At the plate, designated hitter Andrew Jenkins became the third 'Caps player to record a four-hit game, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances as part of a see-saw affair that watched the lead change hands three different times.

The Whitecaps watched their first three batters circle the bases in the opening frame. After a walk to Max Clark led off the game, Kevin McGonigle ripped a double, and Josue Briceño launched a three-run homer to put West Michigan out in front by a score of 3-0. In the bottom of the frame, Dragons infielder Leo Balcazar blasted a home run of his own - his fourth of the season - to cut the 'Caps lead to 3-2. After a John Peck RBI-Double in the third extended the Whitecaps lead to 4-2, a go-ahead three-run homer by Carlos Jorge briefly put Dayton ahead by a score of 5-4. A two-run shot by Dragons infielder John Michael Faile extended the lead to 7-4 before West Michigan broke through with their big frame. In the fifth, the first five West Michigan hitters reached base as two-run doubles from Andrew Jenkins and Seth Stephenson helped deliver the 'Caps a 10-7 lead. In the sixth, West Michigan plated two more runs in an inning highlighted by Andrew Jenkins's fourth base hit of the night as a run-scoring single pushed the 'Caps lead to 12-7.

The Whitecaps improve to 31-15 while the Dragons fall to 17-29. West Michigan reliever Marco Jimenez (1-1) picks up his first win of the season for spinning two innings of two-run baseball, while Dragons lefty Graham Osman (2-1) allowed all five batters he faced to reach base, and all came around to score in Osman's second loss of the season. The Whitecaps bullpen of Jimenez, Trevin Michael, and lefty Micah Ashman allowed just three batters to reach base over the final five scoreless frames to slow the Dayton offense and send the Whitecaps to a series-opening victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the second game of this six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Hayden Minton makes his first start as a Whitecap, while lefty Joe Miller expects to pitch bulk innings in relief against Dragons righty and Cincinnati Reds Top-30 Prospect Luke Hayden. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.