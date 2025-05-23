'Caps Fall to Loons, 3-2

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Despite a strong showing by the West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff, the offense couldn't string hits together as the Great Lakes Loons rallied late in a 3-2 loss Friday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

'Caps pitchers compiled 10 strikeouts while holding the Loons to 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position - but the offense couldn't capitalize - finishing 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

The Loons grabbed the lead in the third inning as outfielder Mike Sirota fed a two-run single into center field - jumping in front 2-0. West Michigan loaded the bases in the fourth but couldn't convert, as infielder Abel Bastidas grounded into an inning ending double play. West Michigan chipped away at the lead with individual tallies in the sixth and eighth innings as second baseman Peyton Graham added an RBI double before lifting a solo homer over the left field wall - tying the game at 2-2. Great Lakes opened the ninth inning with a double from outfielder Mike Sirota before a wild pitch and an error allowed him to cross the plate - inching the Loons back in front 3-2. The Whitecaps couldn't rally in the bottom of the ninth - as Loons closer Carson Hobbs set the side down in order to cap off the 3-2 loss.

The Loons improve to 22-20 while the Whitecaps fall to 28-14. Hobbs (3-0) collects his third win - tossing 1.1 scoreless innings - while 'Caps reliever Micah Ashman (2-2) suffers his second loss - allowing one unearned run through two innings. The Whitecaps still sit alone in first place in the Midwest League East Division - five games ahead of both the Lake County Captains and the Lansing Lugnuts.

MAX CLARK BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT TIMES MOVED UP

The Whitecaps are ready to celebrate bobblehead night for outfielder Max Clark tomorrow in West Michigan. Please be advised that due to postponements of Tuesday's and Wednesday's contests, Saturday's start time has been changed to one hour earlier and is now slated to begin at 6:05 pm. Gates are scheduled to open at LMCU Ballpark at 5:00 pm for season ticket holders and 5:15 pm for all fans with a ticket to the ballgame.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the fourth and fifth games of this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday beginning at 6:05 pm. Lefty Andrew Sears starts the first game for West Michigan before Colin Fields gets the nod for the second game. Meanwhile, the Loons will counter with lefty Luke Fox and righty Patrick Copen - who currently leads the Midwest League in strikeouts with 63 this season. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:30 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids and on MiLB.TV starting at 5:50. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







