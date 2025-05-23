Strikeouts Galore in Thursday Matchup

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In a game that featured 30 total strikeouts, the Fort Wayne TinCaps brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning against Cedar Rapids (Twins affiliate), but ultimately lost 3-1 at Parkview Field.

TinCaps (20-21) starting pitcher Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect) put together his best performance of the season, striking out a career-high nine batters, giving up two runs, one of them earned, across 4 2/3 innings pitched.

On the hill for Cedar Rapids (24-16), right-hander Jose Olivares (No. 28 Twins prospect) struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, walking four but allowing just one run.

Fort Wayne took the lead in the first inning with its only run of the game. Following a leadoff bunt single and a pair of stolen bases by Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect), Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) lined an RBI single to left field. Roberts is now 22-for-22 in stolen base attempts in his pro career and ended the night 2-for-3 at the plate along with two walks.

The 'Caps threatened in each of the second through the fourth but did not score, leaving 10 runners on base and going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Kernels tied the game in the third inning following an errant throw and took the lead on an RBI single by Caden Kendle in the fourth. In the eighth, Nate Baez rocketed an RBI double down the left field line for added insurance.

After the fourth inning, the TinCaps did not have a runner in scoring position for the remainder of the night. A two-out walk kept the game alive in the ninth, but it would be to no avail.

