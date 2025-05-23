Dragons Upend Chiefs in Extra-Inning Tilt

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs put the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday but a strikeout ended the threat in a 6-5 Dayton winner at Dozer Park.

With the game tied at three in the top of the tenth, John Michael Faile delivered a line-drive double to center field with two on and one out, plating a pair to make it 5-3. Moments later, Ariel Almonte added an RBI double to right, scoring Faile to extend the lead to 6-3.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Chiefs mounted a rally. With one out and a runner on, Michael Curialle singled to drive in a run. Tre Richardson followed with a base hit to left, putting the tying run on base. After a flyout for the second out, Jon Jon Gazdar singled to score Curialle and cut the deficit to 6-5, putting runners at the corners. However, Won-Bin Cho was unable to check his swing on a slider out of the zone, punching out to end the game.

Peoria jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first. With two on and two out, Zack Levenson lined an RBI single to make it 1-0.

Dayton took its first lead in the top of the third. With two on and two out, Yerlin Confidan singled to drive in a pair and put the Dragons ahead 2-1. They added another run in the fourth when a wild pitch with two outs and a runner on third extended the lead to 3-1.

With the Chiefs trailing a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, Tre Richardson again tapped into his power stroke. Richardson cranked a two-run home run out to left field to the tie score, 3-3. For Richardson, it was his second homer of the year and his second of the series.

Both bullpens were brilliant as the score remained tied until the 10th. Tanner Jacobson and Benjamin Arias covered five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit for Peoria. A pair of southpaws, Graham Osman and Jonah Hurney logged six strikeouts over 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Dayton. Hurney earned the win for the Dragons, his second of the year.

The fifth game of the series is set for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Cade Winquest is scheduled to start for Peoria. Saturday is Star Wars Night at Dozer Park. The Chiefs will wear special Star Wars jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Chiefs-themed snack bowl sponsored by Pancheros. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show presented by CEFCU.







