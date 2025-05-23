Dayton Dragons Hometown Heroes Program to Honor Members of U.S. Air Force Band of Flight on Tuesday Night

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio -- The Dayton Dragons will honor the United States Air Force Band of Flight as Hometown Heroes during the Dragons game on Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

The Dayton Dragons shine the spotlight on the military, past and present, through the Hometown Heroes program. This program hosts military families at every Dragons game, while recognizing outstanding military groups and individuals.

The United States Air Force Band of Flight

The U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is a distinguished 17-member ensemble with two key musical groups: Flight One and Wright Brass.

Flight One specializes in pop music, while Wright Brass offers a dynamic brass ensemble performance complemented by percussion and vocals. Periodically, these groups combine to form the expanded Band of Flight.

The band presents over 250 performances each year, serving both military and civilian communities. Their musical engagements range from official Air Force functions and ceremonies to public concerts and civic events across the Midwest.

In addition to supporting the 88th Air Base Wing and Air Force Material Command, the band plays an important role in representing the state of Ohio. As one of just ten active-duty Air Force bands, the Band of Flight is dedicated to advancing the mission and vision of the U.S. Air Force through exceptional musical talents.

In recognition of their service and dedication to making lasting impressions through music, the Dragons are proud to honor the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight as our Hometown Heroes.

The Dayton Dragons Hometown Heroes program is made possible by the generous support of Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB.

For more information, visit www.daytondragons.com/hometownheroes.







