3 Dragons Pitchers Combine for 2-Hit Shutout in 1-0 Dayton Win

May 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, Ill. - Dayton pitchers Luke Hayden, Irvin Machuca, and Easton Sikorski combined on a two-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 1-0 on Thursday night.

The only run of the game came on a bases loaded walk in the eighth inning. Peoria did not advance a runner past second base in the game. The two teams combined for only five hits.

Game Summary:

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden and Peoria starter Darlin Saladin battled in a scoreless pitcher's duel through five innings. Hayden allowed an infield single in the second inning, the only hit for Peoria until the bottom of the ninth. Hayden walked one and struck out six, throwing 66 pitches. He lowered his earned run average on the year to 1.85. Saladin also allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings, a third inning single to center field by Jose Serrano.

Dayton reliever Irvin Machuca tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief of Hayden, surrendering just one base runner, a seventh inning walk.

In the top of the eighth, Peoria reliever D.J. Carpenter issued four consecutive walks to Dayton hitters. After walking the bases loaded, he gave up a walk to Leo Balcazar to force in Myles Smith with the game's only run.

Easton Sikorski replaced Machuca on the mound for the Dragons to start the eighth inning. He pitched a perfect eighth, notching two strikeouts, but gave up a lead-off single to right field in the bottom of the ninth. After getting a short fly out to center field for the first out, Sikorski committed a balk when he slipped on the rubber delivering a pitch that moved the runner to second. But Sikorski struck out the next hitter and then induced an easy ground out to first base to end the game and notch his fifth save. The win went to Machuca (1-1).

The Dragons finished with three hits, all singles by Serrano, Johnny Ascanio, and Ariel Almonte.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-27) continue the series in Peoria against the Chiefs (17-24) on Friday in the fourth game of the series at 8:05 pm (EDT). Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.34) will start for Dayton.

