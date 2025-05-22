Cubs Bit by Late Double Plays in 5-2 Loss to Wisconsin

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs dropped a fifth consecutive game on Thursday night at Four Winds Field, falling to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a third straight day. Wisconsin's 5-2 victory improved the Rattlers to 19-23, knocking the Cubs to 10-32 for the season.

Wisconsin initially spoiled the 2025 Midwest League debut of starting pitcher Erian Rodriguez, who made his return to the South Bend Cubs after rehabbing in Arizona. On the third pitch of the game, shortstop Jadher Areinamo skied a home run to right field, instantly putting the Timber Rattlers in front. Each of the next three Timber Rattlers would single, as first baseman Blake Burke drove in another run and pushed his on-base streak to 25 games.

On the other side, reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week and league earned run average leader Tyson Hardin dominated the Cubs early. He set down each of the first 11 hitters he faced, striking out five of them. While he worked toward his fourth consecutive quality start (six innings, one run allowed), the Timber Rattlers gave him an additional run of support in the fourth inning. With a runner at first base and two outs, left fielder Yhoswar Garcia lofted a pop fly into shallow right field. Cubs second baseman Cristian Hernandez nearly caught the ball on the run, but it jumped out of his glove as he crossed over the foul line for a fair ball. The fortuitous RBI double moved Wisconsin into a 3-0 lead.

The Cubs finally threatened Hardin in the bottom of the fourth, using a door-opening error to place runners on the corners with two outs. Catcher Miguel Pabon struck out, however, leaving South Bend scoreless. The Cubs didn't miss out in the fifth inning, though, as each of their bottom three hitters singled to produce a run. Center fielder Rafael Morel drove in third baseman Drew Bowser, who stretched his hit streak to seven games during the inning. A frame earlier, designated hitter Andy Garriola collected his first of three singles on the night, achieving a 12-game hit streak.

Minimizing his pitch count after a rocky first inning, Rodriguez made it through five innings of three-run baseball as South Bend's starting pitcher. However, when he turned the keys over to left-hander Chase Watkins, Wisconsin picked up a pair of runs. The Timber Rattlers loaded the bases with nobody out, scoring on a double play and a double from right fielder Hedbert Perez. Right-hander Brayden Risedorph took the mound in the eighth for his High-A debut and pitched well, delivering two scoreless innings.

As Wisconsin transitioned from Hardin to relievers Tanner Shears and Aaron Rund during the final four innings, the Cubs attempted to rally. More often than not, however, the Timber Rattler defense denied them, turning double plays in the sixth, seventh, and eighth. The Cubs did scratch a run across in the eighth inning, as shortstop Jefferson Rojas picked up his second hit of the night after previously extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Morel, who ran his on-base streak to 11 contests earlier in the evening, made the final out on a double play in the ninth.

For Friday's 7:05 PM first pitch, South Bend is expected to throw right-hander Nick Dean against Wisconsin righty Ryan Birchard.







