Nuts/Captains Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday

May 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lansing Lugnuts' (23-18) scheduled Thursday night game against the Lake County Captains (22-19) at Classic Auto Group Park was postponed due to approaching inclement weather.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games beginning at 4 p.m.

The Lugnuts' first doubleheader of the season was pre-scheduled by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on April 18, though Game 2 was suspended due to rain and finished the next day before the regularly scheduled game, forcing a second doubleheader of sorts on April 19.

The Lugnuts play in Lake County through Sunday, returning to Michigan's state capital for a six-game series vs. Beloit from May 27-June 1. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







