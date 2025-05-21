Captains Stave off Lugnuts in Matinee, 5-4

EASTLAKE, OH - A ninth-inning rally for the Lansing Lugnuts (23-18) came up one run short in a 5-4 loss to the Lake County Captains (22-19) on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

Trailing 5-2 against Yorman Gómez entering the ninth, T.J. Schofield-Sam slapped a first-pitch single and Rodney Green, Jr., Casey Yamauchi and pinch-hitter Clark Elliott drew consecutive walks to force in a run. Gómez struck out Sahid Valenzuela for the first out, and Ryan Lasko lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Green, pulling the Lugnuts within a run.

With the potential tying run at second and go-ahead run at first, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer worked the count full... but flied out to center to end the game.

Lake County picked up its second straight win in the series. The game was delayed for an hour due to wet field conditions and concluded in a brisk two hours and two minutes.

Lansing starter Grant Judkins allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings, including solo home runs from Christian Knapczyk and Alfonsin Rosario, while striking out three. Jake Pfennigs (1 1/3 innings) and Yehizon Sanchez (one inning) combined for perfect relief.

Nate Nankil and T.J. Schofield-Sam each went 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Nuts' offense, with Kuroda-Grauer adding an RBI double.

Right-hander Nathan Dettmer makes his Lugnuts debut at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, opposing Lake County southpaw Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson.

The Lugnuts play in Lake County through Sunday, returning to Michigan's state capital for a six-game series vs. Beloit from May 27-June 1. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







