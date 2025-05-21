TinCaps and Kernels Rained Out, Doubleheader Set for Friday

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Wednesday night's game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the Cedar Rapids Kernels is postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 23rd, at Parkview Field. The first of two seven-inning games is set to start at 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Thursday's matchup between the TinCaps and Kernels is still scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

All tickets for Wednesday night's game can be redeemed for any game the remainder of the 2025 season, based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds.

Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather-related situations. Click here for the team's schedule.

The TinCaps are currently on a 12-game homestand, the longest of the season. Promotions this week include Fort Wayne Wizards Night on Thursday, with merchandise available at the Orchard Team Store. Tickets start at $7 and can be purchased through TinCaps.com/Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Next Game: Thursday, May 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect)

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Jose Olivares (No. 28 Twins prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







