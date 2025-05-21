River Bandits Clip Carp in 10 Innings

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, Wis. - The Sky Carp rallied from a 5-0 deficit to eventually force extra innings, but ended up falling 6-5 in 10 innings to Quad Cities in front of a huge crowd on Education Day at ABC Supply Stadium.

The River Bandits scored a run in the first, three more in the second and one in the sixth to forge a 5-0 lead. But the Carp rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to climb their way back into the game.

Garret Forrester cracked an RBI double to get the Carp on the board, while Michael Snyder's RBI single cut the lead to 5-2. Eric Rataczak smoked an RBI double, while Brock Vradenburg capped the inning with a run-scoring triple.

After the River Bandits extended the lead to 6-4 with a run in the seventh, Payton Green cracked his first homer of the season to make it 6-5. Green struck again in the eighth inning, hitting his second bomb of the afternoon to tie the game at 6-6.

Xavier Meachem was the pitching star for the Carp, throwing two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The River Bandits plated their courtesy runner in the 10th inning, but the Carp came up just short to end the game.

The two teams will meet again Thursday in a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. The teams will play two seven-inning games, with a 30-minute break in between games.

