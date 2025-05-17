Sky Carp Hold on for 4-3 Win over Rattlers

May 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Sky Carp bounced back from a doubleheader sweep Friday night to take home a 4-3 win Saturday afternoon at Wisconsin.

The Carp scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie thanks to some help from the Timber Rattlers. Emaarion Boyd scored the go-ahead run thanks to a Timber Rattlers error, and Garret Forrester was hit by a pitch to force in a run for a much-needed insurance run.

The Sky Carp got some outstanding pitching from starter Jake Brooks, who pitched 5 2-3 innings and allowed two runs, one of which scored after he was removed from the contest. Justin Storm (2-0) picked up the win in relief, while Will Kempner pitched two hitless innings that included four strikeouts to earn his fourth save of the season.

Payton Green continued his strong tenure with the Sky Carp by contributing two of the team's five hits, while Forrester finished with a pair of RBI's.

The Sky Carp and the Timber Rattlers will meet in the finale of their six-game series Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

The team will return home to face Quad Cities, with the first game being the completion of an earlier suspended game. The suspended game's resumption will begin at 6:05 p.m., with a seven-inning game in the nightcap to follow.

Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.