Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:30 PM at Quad Cities)

May 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 17, 2025 l Game #38

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 6:30 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-24) at Quad Cities River Bandits (23-13)

LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 3.86) vs. RH Drew Beam (3-2, 2.55)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 2, Quad Cities 2.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 6, Quad Cities 4. Connor Burns hit two home runs and Jonah Hurney worked out of a tough jam in the ninth inning as the Dragons evened the series at two wins. The Dragons took a 6-3 lead to the bottom of the ninth inning but committed three errors in the inning, all on infielders who misplayed ground balls, allowing Quad Cities to load the bases with two outs with Dayton leading 6-4. Hurney struck out Callin Moss, the Bandits RBI leader, to end the game. The Dragons far surpassed their season high for most extra base hits in a game with nine (previous high was five) and matched their season high with 11 total hits. Along with Burns, Victor Acosta had a triple and double, John Michael Faile had two doubles, and Yerlin Confidan had a double and single. Brian Edgington was the first Dayton pitcher to go seven innings since June, 2024.

This has been one of the most closely-played series of the season through four games. Two of the four contests have gone to extra innings. The other two games came down to the final batter of the game in the bottom of the ninth inning (a QC walk-off hit on Wednesday and a strikeout with the tying and winning runs on base to secure a Dayton win Friday. Dayton leads in total runs, 27-25.

Connor Burns has hit three of his four home runs on the year in this series and enjoyed the first multi-homer game Friday since his final season at Long Beach State when he hit two against UC Santa Barbara on May 14, 2023. In Burns last five games, he is 7 for 19 (.368) with three home runs and a double.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in all four games of this series, going 7 for 20 (.350) with one home run, three doubles, and eight RBI. For the year, Faile is tied for second in the MWL in home runs (6), tied for 10th in RBI (22), and 14th in Slugging Pct. (.479).

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned run in 20 innings, an ERA of 0.90.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, May 18 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66) at Quad Cities LH Hunter Patteson (3-0, 1.55)

Tuesday, May 20 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.54) at Peoria TBA

Wednesday, May 21 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.70) at Peoria TBA

Thursday, May 22 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.17) at Peoria TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.