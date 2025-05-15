Dragons Fall in 10 Innings at Quad Cites, 5-4 Despite Big Night from John Michael Faile

May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Sam Kulasingam doubled to center field to drive in free runner Diego Guzman from second base with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 5-4 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night.

The Dayton loss overshadowed a big night at the plate for Dragons first baseman John Michael Faile, who had a home run, double, single, walk, and three runs batted in.

The Dragons and River Bandits have gone to extra innings in two of the three games in the series, with the only exception being a walk-off win for Quad Cities in the second game of the three.

Game Summary:

The Dragons jumped out to a quick lead when John Michael Faile blasted a solo home run in the top of the first inning. The homer was Faile's sixth of the season and moved him into a tie for the Midwest League lead, pending the other games on Thursday.

Quad Cities responded with a two-run home run in the second by Bryan Gonzalez to put them in front 2-1. Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden was otherwise strong on the night, working five innings and allowing no additional runs beyond those in the second. The two-run homer was the first time in 2025 that Hayden allowed multiple runs in an inning.

The Dragons tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the sixth on three consecutive singles by Faile, Carlos Jorge, and Victor Acosta. But Quad Cities answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth against Dragons reliever Cody Adcock to retake the lead, 4-2.

The Dragons answered with two runs in the seventh to tie the game again. After Myles Smith reached on an error, Yerlin Confidan singled with two outs and Faile followed with a fly ball to right field that escaped the grasp of Quad Cities Carter Frederick as he tried to make a diving catch. Frederick had the ball in his glove briefly but could not hold on as he hit the ground and two runs scored to even the score at 4-4.

But the Dragons did not collect another hit over the remaining three innings. They loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the 10th with two walks in addition to the free runner, but Ariel Almonte flied to shallow left to end the threat.

In the bottom of the 10th, with the free runner at second, Dayton reliever Irvin Machuca notched back-to-back strikeouts to get to within an out of sending the game to the 11th inning. Machuca entered the game in the eighth inning and struck out the first seven batters he faced before Sam Kulusingam hit a high drive to center that Yerlin Confidan could not reach as it hit against the lower part of the fence, allowing the winning run to score. Machuca faced eight batters on the night, and the game-winning hit was the only at-bat that ended with an outcome other than a strikeout.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Faile was 3 for 4, finishing a triple short of the cycle. Victor Acosta had a single, two walks, and an RBI. Confidan also had a single and two walks.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-24) remain in Davenport, Iowa for the fourth game of the six-game series with Quad Cities (23-12) on Friday night at 7:30 pm (EDT). Brian Edgington (1-1, 3.55) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.