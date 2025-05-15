Whitecaps Take Tough Loss, 9-8

FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps made a mistake rarely seen in baseball, and it led to the loss of a five-run lead and a 9-8 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 4,562 fans on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Holding a 7-5 lead with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, the first pitch thrown by Whitecaps reliever Haden Erbe glanced off the glove of catcher Archer Brookman, allowing a run to score. Brookman's throw to the plate went off Erbe's glove and rolled toward the Fort Wayne dugout, sending a second run home. In trying to throw back to the plate to retire a potential third run, the throw from infielder Izaac Pacheco soared over Brookman's head and gave the TinCaps an 8-7 advantage - their first lead in this three-game series.

The Whitecaps scored first when outfielder Brett Callahan delivered a two-run single in the opening inning to give West Michigan a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame, TinCaps outfielder Rosman Verdugo launched his first home run of the ballgame to knot the score at two. In the second, the 'Caps struck for five runs against Fort Wayne starter Jose Reyes, plating five runs in a frame that featured back-to-back home runs. A three-run shot from John Peck helped West Michigan open a 6-2 lead, while the next pitch was blasted over the right-field fence by Pacheco to give the Whitecaps a 7-2 edge. In the third, Fort Wayne managed a two-out rally when Braden Karpathios launched a three-run homer to trim the deficit to 7-5, leading to the wild play in the fifth that gave the TinCaps the lead. The two teams traded runs in the late innings when Verdugo collected his second home run of the night and 'Caps infielder Jack Penney brought home a run with an RBI-single, bringing the score to 9-8. Peck came to the plate with the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base but struck out to end the threat as the Whitecaps dropped their first game of the series.

The Whitecaps fall to 23-13 while the TinCaps jump to 20-16. Whitecaps starter Joe Miller (1-1) takes his first loss of the season after giving up eight runs (five earned) in 4.1 innings, while TinCaps lefty Harry Gustin (2-0) tossed 3.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen to earn his second win. Closer Garrett Hawkins tossed the final 1.2 innings to finish the contest and earn his first save. With the defeat, the Whitecaps lead in the Midwest League Eastern Division falls to just two games over the Lansing Lugnuts. Callahan left the contest with an injury after a single in the second inning.

The Whitecaps continue this series on Friday night, beginning at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Kenny Serwa and Miguel Mendez get the starts for West Michigan and Fort Wayne. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







