Cubs Contained for Third Straight Night in 6-2 Loss to Lansing

May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing, MI - After losing leads late on Tuesday and Wednesday at Jackson Field, the South Bend Cubs trailed the Lansing Lugnuts all night on Thursday. The Lugnuts defeated the Cubs by a 6-2 score, taking a 3-0 series lead on the strength of a five-run fifth inning. Lansing now owns a 21-15 record for the season, while the Cubs are 9-27 overall with a 1-17 mark away from home.

Lansing starting pitcher Grant Judkins shut down the South Bend offense throughout the game's first half, striking out eight in 5.2 scoreless innings. The 27-year-old right-hander set the tone right away, striking out the side on 17 pitches in the first inning. The Cubs nearly scored first against him in the top of the second, getting a runner to third with nobody out on left fielder Edgar Alvarez's leadoff double. Judkins escaped, however, as first baseman Brian Kalmer smashed a hard-luck lineout to left field for the third out.

Working against South Bend right-hander Connor Schultz, the Lugnuts collected a leadoff hit in each of their first six offensive half-innings. They turned one of those early baserunners into a run in the third, as catcher Nick Schwartz doubled to start his three-hit performance and scored on a single from first baseman TJ Schofield-Sam, who now has a nine-game hit streak.

Still, Schultz pitched well through his first four innings, allowing only that one run. The wheels came off for him in the fifth, though, as Lansing pulled away from the Cubs with a five-run frame. Schultz allowed each of the first four Lugnuts to reach in the inning, setting the table for a crooked number on the home side of the scoreboard. Third baseman Sahid Valenzuela delivered an RBI single ahead of a run-scoring wild pitch and two sacrifice flies, which finalized Schultz's losing line at five runs allowed in four-plus innings. Even after the Cubs turned to reliever Grayson Moore for his 2025 Midwest League debut, the Lugnuts continued to take good swings. They'd score their sixth and final run of the night on center fielder Rodney Green Jr.'s two-out single. The hit scored left fielder Nate Nankil, who registered two hits in the game.

South Bend would find some success against the Lansing bullpen, scoring the contest's final two runs. Immediately after the Lugnuts called upon their first reliever in the sixth inning, designated hitter Jefferson Rojas skied a triple to the wall in left field, extending his on-base streak to 16 games and his hit streak to 6 games. Alvarez brought him in with his second hit of the night, an opposite-way RBI single. Third baseman Drew Bowser then led off the seventh with a laser beam of a solo home run to left, marking his first Midwest League long ball. Another right-handed bat, catcher Miguel Pabon, enjoyed a productive night by getting on base four times via two hits and two walks.

Although their offense couldn't take advantage, the Cubs' bullpen kept a rally within the realm of possibility down the stretch. Right-handers Vince Reilly and Luis Rujano combined for three shutout innings, Reilly keeping his earned run average below 2.00 and Rujano dealing two scoreless frames. Rujano was especially effective early on, striking out the first two hitters he faced on six total pitches.

South Bend's infield defense also enjoyed a sparkling night, beginning with Bowser's slick pickup at third to start a double play in the second inning. Although he lost his 10-game hit streak, shortstop Cristian Hernandez starred in the third inning, making a sliding stop up the middle and leaping high to reel in a soft line drive. Second baseman Reivaj Garcia owned the sixth inning, hitting his targets with a pair of jump throws. Kalmer was also automatic on the right side of the infield, digging out a handful of feeds at first base.

The Cubs and Lugnuts will meet again at 7:05 PM on Friday, with right-hander Nick Dean scheduled to start for South Bend against Lansing righty Yunior Tur.







