Loons Drop Doubleheader, Back to .500

May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (18-18) scored one run across two games against the Lake County Captains (20-16), losing game one 9-1 and game two 2-0 on an 83-degree partly cloudy and windy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

Game One

- The Captains had three multi-run innings; two in the third inning, two in the fifth inning, and five in the seventh inning.

- Wyatt Crowell walked six batters over three innings, two pushed across Lake County's first two tallies. A 5-3 double play ended the frame.

- The Captains scored two, aided by two doubles in the fifth. In the seventh, Lake County got a leadoff homer from Jacob Cozart. After a groundout, the next five reached. Midwest League OPS leader Christian Knapczyk had a two-run double to make it 9-1.

- Great Lakes added a run in the sixth. Dodgers No. 3 prospect Zyhir Hope roped an RBI single to centerfield. The Loons would then leave the bases loaded.

Game Two

- Cam Day pitched 4.2 innings in his first start of 2025. The right-hander struck out two. Both runs against were gained with two outs.

- Captains' third baseman Juan Benjamin notched an RBI single in the second, and Johnny Tincher added a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

- The Great Lakes offense went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The fourth was their best opportunity with Logan Wagner and Zyhir Hope lining balls to right field, 108 mph and 111 mph exit velocity, respectively. Captains' starter Yorman Gomez induced a flyout and earned two strikeouts to escape two on with no outs.

Rounding Things Out

Robinson Ortiz extended his scoreless inning streak to five innings, dating back to April 27th.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Friday, May 16th, we will see the Loons and Captains with a first pitch at 6:05 pm. Friday is FFA Night, presented by the Michigan Sugar Company, and Foodie Friday, presented by Isabella Bank.

