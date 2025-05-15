Loons Drop Doubleheader, Back to .500
May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (18-18) scored one run across two games against the Lake County Captains (20-16), losing game one 9-1 and game two 2-0 on an 83-degree partly cloudy and windy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
Game One
- The Captains had three multi-run innings; two in the third inning, two in the fifth inning, and five in the seventh inning.
- Wyatt Crowell walked six batters over three innings, two pushed across Lake County's first two tallies. A 5-3 double play ended the frame.
- The Captains scored two, aided by two doubles in the fifth. In the seventh, Lake County got a leadoff homer from Jacob Cozart. After a groundout, the next five reached. Midwest League OPS leader Christian Knapczyk had a two-run double to make it 9-1.
- Great Lakes added a run in the sixth. Dodgers No. 3 prospect Zyhir Hope roped an RBI single to centerfield. The Loons would then leave the bases loaded.
Game Two
- Cam Day pitched 4.2 innings in his first start of 2025. The right-hander struck out two. Both runs against were gained with two outs.
- Captains' third baseman Juan Benjamin notched an RBI single in the second, and Johnny Tincher added a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
- The Great Lakes offense went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The fourth was their best opportunity with Logan Wagner and Zyhir Hope lining balls to right field, 108 mph and 111 mph exit velocity, respectively. Captains' starter Yorman Gomez induced a flyout and earned two strikeouts to escape two on with no outs.
Rounding Things Out
Robinson Ortiz extended his scoreless inning streak to five innings, dating back to April 27th.
Up Next
Tomorrow, Friday, May 16th, we will see the Loons and Captains with a first pitch at 6:05 pm. Friday is FFA Night, presented by the Michigan Sugar Company, and Foodie Friday, presented by Isabella Bank.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2025
- Chiefs Drop Slugfest to Kernels Thursday - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs Contained for Third Straight Night in 6-2 Loss to Lansing - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Take Tough Loss, 9-8 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cedar Rapids' Offense Erupts, Kernels Roll Peoria 15-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Drop Doubleheader, Back to .500 - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Fall in 10 Innings at Quad Cites, 5-4 Despite Big Night from John Michael Faile - Dayton Dragons
- Judkins Whiffs Eight, Nuts Win Third Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Sky-Carp Timber Rattlers Postponed - Beloit Sky Carp
- Rattlers/Sky Carp Postponed on Thursday Night - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Shawon Dunston Appearance, Military Appreciation Headline Cubs' Memorial Day Weekend Series - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Loons Drop Doubleheader, Back to .500
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
- Copen K's 7, Vetrano Homers and Sirota Has Three-Hit Loons Debut, Great Lakes Win 3-1
- Loons Take Series, Defeat Dragons 7-2 on Mother's Day
- Loons Decimate Dragons 13-5, de Paula Homers Twice