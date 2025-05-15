Chiefs Drop Slugfest to Kernels Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels defeated the Peoria Chiefs 15-7 on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a game that featured 32 total hits.

Cedar Rapids exploded for 18 hits in the win, with every Kernels starter collecting at least one hit. Two six-run innings and a six-RBI night from Gabriel Gonzalez helped the Kernels secure their first win of the series.

The 14-hit effort from Peoria marked their third consecutive game with 10 or more hits, and the 14th time this season they've recorded double-digit hits.

The Chiefs briefly held the lead after a four-run third inning. Joshua Baez put Peoria on the board with an RBI double, followed by a game-tying RBI groundout from Won-Bin Cho. Brayden Jobert then launched a towering two-run homer to right to make it 4-2, giving the Chiefs their first and only lead of the night.

But Cedar Rapids answered immediately with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Brandon Winokur tied the game with a two-run double, then Gonzalez added a two-run double of his own. Khadim Diaw capped the frame with a two-run homer to left, giving the Kernels an 8-4 lead.

Gonzalez struck again in the fourth, lining an RBI double to left, his fifth RBI of the night, to make it 9-4.

The fifth inning saw the Kernels break it wide open. Diaw led off with his second homer of the night, a solo shot to right. After a single, Peoria lifted starter Darlin Saladin, who allowed 12 hits and 11 earned runs over 4.0 innings. Dionys Rodriguez came on in relief, hitting the first batter he faced before giving up an RBI double to Jaime Ferrer. After another hit-by-pitch, Kyle DeBarge cleared the bases with a double to left. Gonzalez capped the inning with his sixth RBI of the game on a run-scoring single, making it 15-4. Rodriguez recorded just two outs before Tyler Bradt entered to get the final out of the frame.

Peoria continued to chip away. Michael Curialle launched a solo homer in the sixth to make it 15-5. In the seventh, Baez doubled and scored on an RBI single from Won-Bin Cho. Then in the eighth, Trey Paige delivered an RBI single to plate another run and make it 15-7.

Bradt and Tanner Jacobson combined to finish the final 3.1 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out five.

The series continues Friday night. Chiefs right-hander Gerardo Salas is scheduled to start game four. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







