Sky-Carp Timber Rattlers Postponed

May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Sky Carp's scheduled game with the Timber Rattlers Thursday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up the rained out game as part of a doubleheader on Friday night in Grand Chute, with the first game starting at 5:10 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings, with a 30-minute break in between.

The Sky Carp have won the first two games of the series, combining for 29 runs in the two victories.

The team will return home to face Quad Cities, with the first game being the completion of an earlier suspended game. The suspended game's resumption will begin at 6:05 p.m., with a seven-inning game in the nightcap to follow.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

