Shawon Dunston Appearance, Military Appreciation Headline Cubs' Memorial Day Weekend Series

May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - After welcoming their two largest crowds of the season last week, the South Bend Cubs will return home on Tuesday, May 20, for their final home series of May. They'll take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, during another loaded week of promotions.

SMASH Burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, will serve up a new opponent burger for the duration of the Wisconsin series. The Venom Burger will feature two beef patties with habanero barbecue sauce, crispy fried onion straws, pepper jack cheese, and bacon (excludes May 21).

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will offer another rendition of its opponent cocktail. This week's Rattler on the Rocks contains a blend of tequila, jalapenos, Tajin, and agave. Like the SMASH burger, it'll be available for most games during the homestand, excluding Wednesday, May 21. This will also be available at the Tiki Hut in left field.

Finally, the South Bend Cubs will offer another specialty homestand food item this week. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich will be available at the Waveland and Sheffield stands throughout the series.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, May 20 - SPECIAL START TIME OF 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Raise the woof! Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at all gates.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda. The bundle costs $14 if you purchase in advance and $15 if you purchase on the day of the game. Presented By Kayem Foods.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, May 21 - SPECIAL START TIME OF 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10:00 a.m.

Education Day: We welcome schools from the area for an 11:05 AM game. Presented By MLB PlayBall.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Thursday, May 22

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Strike Out Stroke: Join us as we raise awareness about stroke warning signs and how to be there for your friends and family in times of need. Presented By Beacon Health Systems Stroke Team.

Shawon Dunston Appearance: Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Shawon Dunston will a special visit to Four Winds Field. The VIP Meet & Greet is sold out but Dunston will sign autographs on the concourse for one hour after first pitch.

Friday, May 23

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Saturday, May 24

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 2:00 PM.

Military Appreciation: The South Bend Cubs will recognize and honor all military personnel. Active duty and veterans will receive two free tickets to the game and must show a military ID. Presented By Legacy Heating & Air.

Sunday, May 25 - SPECIAL START TIME OF 7:05 p.m.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Gates open at Noon. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Memorial Day Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a special Memorial Day-themed fireworks show. Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Military Appreciation: The South Bend Cubs will recognize and honor all military personnel. Active duty and veterans will receive two free tickets to the game and must show a military ID. Presented By Legacy Heating & Air.







