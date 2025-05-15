Cedar Rapids' Offense Erupts, Kernels Roll Peoria 15-7

May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Gabriel Gonzalez tallied three extra-base hits and six RBI while Khadim Diaw crushed a pair of home runs to power the Kernels offense to a 15-7 victory over Peoria Thursday night.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Kernels got on the board first. With one out, Brandon Winokur doubled, then scored on a Gabriel Gonzalez laser beam home run to make it 2-0 Cedar Rapids.

Peoria responded in the top of the third. A walk and a single led off the inning, then Joshua Baez doubled home both runners to even the game at 2-2. With two outs, Brayden Jobert hit a two-run home run to jump Peoria in front 4-2.

In the home half of the third inning, the Kernels' offense kicked into gear. Jaime Ferrer led off with a single, then Kaelen Culpepper was hit by a pitch. A Kyle DeBarge single loaded the bases for Winokur, who doubled again, this time to score two and tie the game at 4-4. One batter later, Gonzalez doubled to plate Culpepper and DeBarge to give the Kernels a 6-4 lead they would not give away. Later in the inning, Khadim Diaw punctuated the frame by blasting a two-run home run to make it 8-4 Cedar Rapids.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Kernels got one more run. Culpepper singled to lead off the inning, then stole second and moved up to third on a wild pitch. Gonzalez then smacked his second double of the night to plate Culpepper and make it 9-4.

In the last of the fifth, Cedar Rapids blew it open. Khadim Diaw led off with his second home run of the game to right field to make it 10-4. Nate Baez and Caden Kendle then both singled in front of Ferrer, who doubled to score Baez and make it 11-4. After Culpepper was hit by a pitch, DeBarge hit a bases-clearing double to pad the lead to ten runs at 14- 4. Two batters later, Gonzalez then singled to plate DeBarge for his sixth RBI of the night to make it 15-4.

The Chiefs scored one run in three consecutive innings late in the game, but it would not be enough to overcome the deficit in the 15-7 Cedar Rapids win.

With the win, the Kernels go to 21-14 on the season and 1-2 in the series against Peoria. Game four of the homestand is set for Friday at 6:35. Jeremy Lee gets the start for the Kernels against Gerardo Salas.







