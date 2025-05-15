Judkins Whiffs Eight, Nuts Win Third Straight
May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Grant Judkins struck out eight batters in 5 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (21-15) rode a five-run fifth to a 6-2 win over the South Bend Cubs (9-27) on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.
The Lugnuts' third straight win in the series dropped South Bend's road record for the season to 1-17.
The tone was set by the Lugnuts' right-handed starter from Iowa, who struck out the side in the first inning on his way to tying his season high for strikeouts. Judkins limited South Bend to just a pair of hits and a walk before departing two outs into the sixth inning due to pitch count.
The Midwest League's leading hitter, Lansing first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam, delivered an RBI single in the third inning for a 1-0 lead and added a sacrifice fly in the five-run fifth-inning rally. Schofield-Sam finished the game 1-for-3, lowering his league-leading batting average to .348.
Catcher Nick Schwartz added three hits in four at-bats, doubling twice and scoring two runs. Nate Nankil and Casey Yamauchi each also went 2-for-4 in a 12-hit attack.
The Cubs scored solo tallies off of Jake Pfennigs in the sixth and seventh innings before Wander Guante fired a scoreless eighth and Mark Adamiak sent everyone home with a scoreless ninth.
The first LAFCU Fireworks night of the season arrives on a Grand Slam School Night Friday, featuring entertainment from the Zooperstars! Right-hander Yunior Tur faces right-hander Nick Dean at 7:05 p.m., gates opening at 6 p.m. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2025
- Chiefs Drop Slugfest to Kernels Thursday - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs Contained for Third Straight Night in 6-2 Loss to Lansing - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Take Tough Loss, 9-8 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cedar Rapids' Offense Erupts, Kernels Roll Peoria 15-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Drop Doubleheader, Back to .500 - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Fall in 10 Innings at Quad Cites, 5-4 Despite Big Night from John Michael Faile - Dayton Dragons
- Judkins Whiffs Eight, Nuts Win Third Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Sky-Carp Timber Rattlers Postponed - Beloit Sky Carp
- Rattlers/Sky Carp Postponed on Thursday Night - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Shawon Dunston Appearance, Military Appreciation Headline Cubs' Memorial Day Weekend Series - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.