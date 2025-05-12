Homestand Alert: May 13-18 vs. South Bend

The Lansing Lugnuts (18-15), High-A affiliate of the Athletics, welcome in the South Bend Cubs (9-24), High-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, for a six-game series at Jackson® Field™.

Gates open to the public one hour before first pitch.

- 6:05 p.m., Tuesday, May 13: Lansing Locos / Tacos and Tallboys. $5 for two tacos / $5 for 16-oz. tallboys, as the Lugnuts play as the Lansing Locos as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión. Starting pitcher: Corey Avant.

- 11:05 a.m., Wednesday, May 14: Grand Slam School Day / Dog Days of Summer. Field trip to the ballpark for schools across Mid Michigan. Plus, it's a Dog Days of Summer, so dogs are welcome. Starting pitcher: Steven Echavarria, A's No. 12 prospect.

- 7:05 p.m., Thursday, May 15: Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Every Thursday home game, enjoy $3 domestics (cans/drafts), $5 seltzers, and $3 16oz soft drink specials! Starting pitcher: Grant Judkins.

- 7:05 p.m., Friday, May 16: Grand Slam School Night + Zooperstars! + LAFCU Fireworks. It's the first LAFCU Fireworks game of the year, with entertainment provided by the Zooperstars. Impression 5 will be on the concourse with interactive activities, and Waverly Robotics will have demonstrations on the concourse. Starting pitcher: Yunior Tur.

- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, May 17: 517 Day Celebration. This one's for Lansing! Join us on 5/17 as we celebrate the City with local Lansing businesses. Purchase a special 517 ticket: $5 hot dogs & a bag of chips, $1 16 oz. soft drink, and $7 ticket. Starting pitcher: Kyle Robinson.

- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, May 18: Capital City Market Kids Day. Every Sunday home game is for kids, with entertainment throughout the game, Kids Run the Bases after the game, and then an Extra Inning across Michigan Ave. at Capital City Market, with free ice cream and music with Big Lug. | Presented By Capital City Market. Starting pitcher: Corey Avant.

For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







