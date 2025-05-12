Four Winds Field to Host New Prairie vs Penn Baseball on May 14

SOUTH BEND, IN - High School Baseball is set to return to Four Winds Field on Wednesday, May 14, as New Prairie will match-up with Penn for a 7:00 PM Eastern Time varsity game that evening. Gates will open at 6:00 PM EST, with tickets available for $7 each. Multiple payment methods will be accessible, as cash, credit cards, and Venmo payments will all be accepted at Gate A on the third base side of the stadium.

Due to a bus crash involving the New Prairie Junior Varsity Baseball Team, there will be no junior varsity game played. However, a 50/50 raffle will be presented by New Prairie, with proceeds going to support the medical expenses of those harmed in the incident. The crash injured several players and coaches, with one severely injured.

Concession stands on both concourse baselines will also be open for food service. For beverages, only soda and water will be available. The Dippin' Dots stand adjacent to Gate A will also be open to serve.

For more information, please call (574) 235-9988, or visit SouthBendCubs.com. All times listed in Eastern Time.







