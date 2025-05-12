Captain of the Week (5/6-5/11): Yorman Gómez

May 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of May 6 through May 11, Lake County is recognizing RHP Yorman Gómez as its fifth Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old earned a four-inning save in his lone appearance versus the Quad Cities River Bandits this past week on Thursday, May 8. The right-hander allowed just two hits and one earned run, while throwing a season-high seven strikeouts, which are tied for his most in a game at the High-A level.

Gómez has recorded a four-inning save in both of his appearances so far this month, also doing so on Friday, May 2 at Lansing. He has tallied a 1.13 ERA, eight strikeouts to just two walks, a 0.88 WHIP, and a .161 opposing batting average in eight combined innings of work in May.

So far this season, Gómez is tied for the Captains lead with two saves, while ranking top-five on the team in wins (two, tied for second), strikeouts (26, fourth), and innings pitched (23.2, fifth). He has also recorded a .207 opposing batting average in six appearances this year, all of which have been in relief.

The right-hander was promoted to Lake County from Single-A Lynchburg on Aug. 12, 2024. Gómez made four appearances (three starts) for the Captains last season, throwing 17 strikeouts to seven walks in 18 innings of work. At the time of his promotion, he led the Carolina League with 104.0 innings pitched, while ranking top-five in starts (20, second), opposing batting average (.231, fourth), wins (seven, tied for fourth), and strikeouts (96, tied for fifth).

He recorded a quality start in his High-A road debut on Aug. 22, 2024 at West Michigan, allowing just three hits, one earned run, and two walks, while throwing five strikeouts in a career-high seven innings of work. His impressive outing helped guide Lake County to a 7-1 victory.

Gómez was signed by Cleveland as an international free agent out of Coro, Venezuela on July 2, 2019. Since making his pro debut in 2021, he ranks fifth in the Cleveland Player Development System in both wins (21) and games started (67), while ranking seventh in innings pitched (336.2) and 10th in strikeouts (332).

Gómez will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will take on the Great Lakes Loons in a six-game road series. First pitch for Tuesday morning's series opener is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. from Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.