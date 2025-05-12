Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce 2025 Charity Golf Outing

May 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The annual Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Golf Outing presented by Network Health is set to be held at Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London on Wednesday, September 24. This fun event with some great contest raises money for Timber Rattlers Give Back, the team's official a 501(c)-3.

A foursome may register to golf for $600. Individuals may register for $250. Check-in for the event starts at 9:00am on the day of the event. Golf starts with a shotgun start at 10:00am. Lunch, included with registration, is served at the turn.

Each hole of the golf outing presents a new challenge or unique game to participants, including a chance to shoot the World Famous Bratzooka!TM as your drive off the tee on one of the holes. Other baseball and Timber Rattlers promotional events will be used as contests for prizes during the golf.

If you don't win on the course with your swing, all golfers have an opportunity to leave as winners with raffle drawings for one-of-a-kind collectibles, amazing experiences, and exclusive golf gear throughout the event.

If you wish to participate in this year's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Golf Outing, click this link to

fill out an online form by Friday, August 22.

If you are looking for a way to contribute, please consider a hole sponsorship package at $250 or an in-kind donation toward raffle/hole prizes by

filling out the online form or contacting Seth Merrill (smerrill@timberrattlers.com) or Kyle Fargen (kfargen@timberrattlers.com).

Timber Rattlers Give Back was created to benefit the team's charitable causes. The money raised during the 2025 Golf Outing will aim to provide financial support and help raise awareness of charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of education, youth sports, and basic needs.







