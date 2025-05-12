Gallagher Earned First Professional Win Saturday and Rojas Crushed First Career Multi-Home Run Game Sunday

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs have swept the Midwest League weekly awards as pitcher Ryan Gallagher and infielder Jefferson Rojas were named Midwest League Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.

Rojas is the third South Bend Cub this season to win Player of the Week, joining both Cristian Hernandez and Andy Garriola. Gallagher is the first Cubs pitcher to take home the honor in 2025.

Crushing his first career multi-home run game on Sunday, this was the second straight series where Rojas has clubbed two home runs. The number-seven Chicago Cubs prospect went 8 for 18 against Fort Wayne this past week and had at least one RBI in all five games played.

Gallagher shined on Saturday afternoon against the TinCaps by tossing six no-hit, shutout innings with a career high of eight strikeouts. The 2024 Chicago Cubs sixth-round pick earned his first professional victory in the shutout Cubs win.

South Bend will now hit the road to face the Lansing Lugnuts over the next six games, before returning home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers from May 20-25.







