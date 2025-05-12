Gallagher Earned First Professional Win Saturday and Rojas Crushed First Career Multi-Home Run Game Sunday
May 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs have swept the Midwest League weekly awards as pitcher Ryan Gallagher and infielder Jefferson Rojas were named Midwest League Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.
Rojas is the third South Bend Cub this season to win Player of the Week, joining both Cristian Hernandez and Andy Garriola. Gallagher is the first Cubs pitcher to take home the honor in 2025.
Crushing his first career multi-home run game on Sunday, this was the second straight series where Rojas has clubbed two home runs. The number-seven Chicago Cubs prospect went 8 for 18 against Fort Wayne this past week and had at least one RBI in all five games played.
Gallagher shined on Saturday afternoon against the TinCaps by tossing six no-hit, shutout innings with a career high of eight strikeouts. The 2024 Chicago Cubs sixth-round pick earned his first professional victory in the shutout Cubs win.
South Bend will now hit the road to face the Lansing Lugnuts over the next six games, before returning home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers from May 20-25.
Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2025
- Captain of the Week (5/6-5/11): Yorman Gómez - Lake County Captains
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce 2025 Charity Golf Outing - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Gallagher Earned First Professional Win Saturday and Rojas Crushed First Career Multi-Home Run Game Sunday - South Bend Cubs
- Homestand Alert: May 13-18 vs. South Bend - Lansing Lugnuts
- Four Winds Field to Host New Prairie vs Penn Baseball on May 14 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Gallagher Earned First Professional Win Saturday and Rojas Crushed First Career Multi-Home Run Game Sunday
- Four Winds Field to Host New Prairie vs Penn Baseball on May 14
- TinCaps Take Series from Cubs with 10-3 Sunday Win
- Cubs Shut out TinCaps 5-0 on Gallagher's Gem
- Cubs Rally Not Enough in 8-4 Loss to Fort Wayne