Captains Record 12 Hits in 8-1 Victory Over River Bandits

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (17-15) defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits (21-10) by a final score of 8-1 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County recorded 12 hits offensively, the team's eighth game with double-digit hits this season and first since April 29 at Lansing.

The Captains struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of runs. 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 5 Cleveland prospect, hit an RBI triple to open the game's scoring. Then, in the next at-bat, RF Wuilfredo Antunez ripped an RBI double to put Lake County ahead 2-0.

Quad Cities cut into its deficit with its lone run of the night in the top of the third inning, when DH Callan Moss hit a two-out RBI infield single off Captains RHP Dylan DeLucia (ND). But the half-inning ended on the play, when River Bandits LF Sam Kulasingam was tagged out trying to advance from first to third. 3B Maick Collado deflected the ball with a diving stop and threw it to SS Jose Devers, who then ran to the third base bag and tagged out Kulasingam. Devers collided with home plate umpire Evan Anderson upon making the tag, but was able to return to the game.

DeLucia pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just three hits, one earned run, and three walks, while throwing five strikeouts in 81 pitches (52 strikes). Captains LHP Steven Pérez (W, 1-0, 3.1 innings) and LHP Izaak Martinez (one inning) eventually combined to pitch 4.1 scoreless innings of relief, with the tandem allowing one hit and three walks, while throwing six total strikeouts.

Lake County proceeded to score the game's final six runs across the fifth, sixth, and seventh frames.

In the bottom of the fifth, LF Esteban González hit a leadoff home run for his fourth long ball of the season. One inning later, the Captains tacked on two more runs with a solo homer from Velazquez, his sixth home run of the year, and a two-out RBI single from Collado. Finally, Lake County drove in another three runs in the top of the seventh thanks to a two-run double from Devers and a two-out RBI infield single from CF Jonah Advincula.

In all, eight of nine Captains batters tallied at least one hit, with six Lake County batters recording at least one RBI.

Quad Cities RHP Felix Arronde (L, 1-2), MLB Pipeline 's No. 18 Kansas City prospect, suffered his second loss of the season. The right-hander threw a career-high nine strikeouts in five innings of work, allowing seven hits, five earned runs, and no walks in 80 pitches (59 strikes).

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and River Bandits is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases. Lake County will also be hosting a Mother's Day celebration at the ballpark, where the Captains will be wearing Mother's Day-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez hit an RBI triple and a solo home run on Saturday night. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach High School (CA) now has five extra-base hits and seven RBI in three games played so far this series.

- INF Jose Devers recorded two doubles and two RBI on Saturday night. The Samana, Dominican Republic native leads the Midwest League in both extra-base hits (19) and doubles (13) this season.

- INF Christian Knapczyk tallied a double and a single on Saturday night, logging his sixth two-hit game in eight games played so far this month. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville ranks tied for second in the Midwest League in hits (13) and third in batting average (.406) in May.

- C Johnny Tincher caught one River Bandits runner stealing on Saturday night, the Captains' eighth runner caught stealing so far this series. Quad Cities baserunners are just 4-of-12 (.333) on the basepaths against Lake County this week.

- LHP Steven Pérez pitched 3.1 scoreless innings of relief on Friday night, allowing one hit and two walks, while throwing four strikeouts. The San Fernando de Apure, Venezuela native is one of just six MiLB pitchers with at least 17.1 innings pitched, a 0.75-or-lower WHIP, and two-or-fewer earned runs allowed this season.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.