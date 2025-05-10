Loons Top Dragons 13-5 on Saturday Night

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Josue De Paula hit two home runs and the Great Lakes Loons collected 16 hits on the way to a 13-5 win over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night.

A crowd of 8,420, the largest of the year for the Dragons, was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

With 14-year Major League veteran Wade Miley on the mound for Dayton on an injury rehab assignment, Loons outfielder Josue De Paula connected on a two-run home run in the first inning and added a solo homer against Miley in the third as the Loons built an early 3-0 lead.

Miley had some good moments, striking out six of the 11 batters he faced. He retired eight straight hitters after De Paula's first inning homer without a ball leaving the infield. Miley threw 47 pitches, going two and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and three runs with no walks and six strikeouts.

The Dragons trailed 4-0 before scoring a run in the fifth when they collected their only hit of the night, a double by Connor Burns. Burns eventually scored from third on a groundout to make it 4-1. The Dragons scored another run in the sixth without a hit and trailed 5-2 going to the seventh before Great Lakes pulled away with runs in their last three innings. Dayton scored three runs in the eighth, taking advantage of two walks, an error, and a hit batsman in the inning.

Dragons hitters received 11 walks and two hit batsmen in the game but struck out 14 times and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Leo Balcazar drew three walks and scored two runs for the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-21) host Great Lakes (16-16) on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Dayton will need a win on Sunday to split the series. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: The Dragons game on Sunday will be televised in the Dayton market on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,590 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.

Great Lakes 13, Dragons 5

May 10, 2025

Great Lakes (R-H-E): 13-16-1; Dayton (R-H-E): 5-1-1

Win: Luke Fox (1-2); Loss: Wade Miley (0-2); Save: None

HR: Dayton: None HR: Great Lakes: Josue De Paula, 2 (5th, 1 on base in first inning; 6th, 0 on base in third inning); Joe Vetrano (2nd, 0 on base in sixth inning); Zyhir Hope (6th, 2 on base in seventh inning).







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.