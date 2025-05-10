15-Hit Attack Paces Carp in 8-5 Win

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp won their third game in a row in front of another outstanding crowd at ABC Supply Stadium, winning 8-5 over the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Carp trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when they parlayed four hits into three runs to take the lead for good.

With the game still tight at 4-3, the Sky Carp added three more runs in the seventh inning to hold a 7-3 advantage. Both teams scored in the eighth inning, and Brandon White was able to close things out in the ninth.

Jake Brooks allowed just three runs in six innings of work. Brooks (2-2) walked one and struck out four, and White notched his second save by allowing two runs in the final three frames.

Gage Miller continued his outstanding series at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk. Connor Caskenette added a pair of hits, as did Michael Snyder and Payton Green as the Carp secured a season-high 15 base hits to go along with three steals.

The Carp and the Kernels will meet in the finale of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. It's Sunday Family Funday, with kids 12 and under able to run the bases after the game, and families allowed to play catch in the outfield after the base run is complete.

