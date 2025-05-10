Loons Decimate Dragons 13-5, de Paula Homers Twice

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (16-16) offense scored a season-best 13 runs on 16 hits, and Loons' pitching limited the Dayton Dragons (11-21) to one hit. Great Lakes won 13-5 on a 76-degree sunny Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark.

- Facing former MLB All-Star Wade Miley, Josue De Paula homered twice, netting three runs. The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect sent his homers 350 feet to left field off the southpaw rehabber Miley. De Paula has a 1.090 OPS against left-handers in 42 at-bats.

- Great Lakes starter Luke Fox finished five innings for the first time in his pro ball career. The left-hander worked around five walks with seven strikeouts. Dayton's one run was off an RBI groundout, scoring Connor Burns, who doubled aboard, the Dragons' lone hit.

- The Loons scored at least one tally in the final five frames. Logan Wagner had an RBI infield single in the fifth, and Joe Vetrano delivered a solo homer in the sixth. Both of Vetrano's homers have come off left-handers.

- Great Lakes totaled eight runs in the final three innings. Zyhir Hope drove three in, with a rocket in the seventh. Hope facing left-hander Adam Serwinowski pummeled it 414 feet and with an 110 exit velocity. It struck the awning beyond the left-center field fence.

- An error and groundout scored two in the eighth, and a five-hit, three-run ninth got it to 13 runs. Jackson Nicklaus notched an RBI double, and Kendall George generated an RBI single.

- The Dragons would score three in the eighth off of two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and an error. Dayton went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Josue De Paula's two-home run game was the third multi-homer game for a Loon this year. Great Lakes achieved this feat four times in 2024.

The Loons can win their first road series and second six-game set over the Dragons with a victory tomorrow. Sunday, May 11th, is a Mother's Day Matinee with the first pitch at 1:05 pm in Dayton.

