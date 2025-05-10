'Caps Drop Saturday Matchup

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fort Wayne ended Saturday at Four Winds Field with just three hits, falling to the South Bend Cubs, 5-0.

South Bend (9-23) struck first, scoring four runs on three hits in the first inning. In the second, South Bend put two on with one out following a walk and a Cristian Hernandez (No. 11 Cubs prospect) double. The Cubs scored their fifth and final run after Jose Sanabria stabbed a 107 mph ground ball from Jefferson Rojas (No. 7 Cubs prospect) but couldn't throw out Ivan Brethowr at the plate. The very next at-bat, Sanabria flashed the leather on a ground ball at 114 mph off the bat, turning an inning-ending double play.

The TinCaps (18-14) did not record a hit until the seventh inning. Cubs starter Ryan Gallagher struck out a career-high eight across six hitless innings, just surrendering two walks. A First Team All-American at UC Santa Barbara in 2024, Gallagher faced the minimum through the first five innings.

Fort Wayne swatted its first base hit in the seventh. Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) lined a leadoff single to begin the inning. Sanabria recorded the lone TinCap extra-base hit, shooting a double to right field in the eighth.

Harry Gustin, Luis Germán, and Xavier Ruiz combined for 4 Ã¢..." scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but the 'Caps couldn't rally, being shut out for the fourth time this season.

Next Game: Sunday, May 11 @ South Bend (2:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Kenten Egbert

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.