TinCaps Take Series in South Bend

May 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fort Wayne claimed its second consecutive series, taking down the South Bend Cubs on Mother's Day at Four Winds Field, 10-3.

Braedon Karpathios and Nerwilian Cedeño stole the show in an offensive-heavy day for Fort Wayne (19-14). The two combined for six of the team's 11 hits, driving in eight runs and scoring four themselves.

In the first inning, eight men stepped to the plate for the TinCaps as Fort Wayne scored five runs on three hits, all with two outs. Cedeño put the 'Caps on the board with an RBI single to left-center field. Following a hit by pitch, Karpathios launched an opposite-field grand slam, the first of his career and first of the season for Fort Wayne.

Sean Barnett added to the Fort Wayne lead in the third with an RBI single to right field. In the fifth, the TinCaps blew the game open. With runners at the corners, Cedeño blooped an RBI double to left. Ending the day 3-for-5, Cedeño has eight multi-hit games this season, second-most on the team.

After a sac fly by Barnett that scored Brandon Butterworth, Karpathios capped off a four-run, three-hit inning by scorching a two-run home run to left field. The 107-mph shot made it 10-0. The two-home run performance is the first of Karpathios' career, while his six RBIs are a career-high.

On the mound, TinCaps starter Eric Yost claimed his first win of the season. Across 5 2/3 innings pitched, the Northeastern grad struck out three, giving up three hits and one run.

Yost's 1.88 ERA ranks seventh in the Midwest League, while his 3.10 walks per nine is ninth. South Bend (9-24) went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position against Yost, lowering the right-hander's opposing batting average to .194 in such spots.

Garrett Hawkins retired four straight batters in relief, striking out three. The 6-foot-5 right-hander is now 7th among Midwest League relievers in strikeouts with 24.

Cubs second baseman Jefferson Rojas (No. 7 Cubs prospect) smacked a pair of home runs, driving in all three Cubs runs before Fort Wayne Eiker Huizi finished the ninth, retiring the side in order. The 'Caps have won 10 of their last 13 games and are two games back of West Michigan (Tigers affiliate) for the division lead.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 13 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Marcano

