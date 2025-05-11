Dragons Fall on Sunday to Great Lakes, 7-2

Dayton, Ohio - Joe Vetrano collected three hits including two doubles to lead the Great Lakes Loons to a 7-2 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Loons won four-of-six games in the series.

A crowd of 7,362 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder opened the game on the mound for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment. Lowder allowed an unearned run in the top of the first inning, notching three straight strikeouts to work out of further trouble with a runner at second base. Lowder surrendered two more runs in the second and two in the third to conclude his outing. He worked three innings, allowing five hits and five runs (four earned) with one walk and five strikeouts. Lowder threw 63 pitches.

The Dragons trailed 5-0 before scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The inning began with a base hit by Connor Burns, who went to third on a double to right field by Myles Smith. Burns scored on a groundout by Iverson Espinoza, and Smith scored on a base hit by Carlos Jorge to pull the Dragons to within three runs.

But Great Lakes responded with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to extend their lead to 7-2, and they kept the Dragons from scoring over the rest of the day.

Dayton finished with six hits. Burns was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Smith and Victor Acosta each had a double.

The Dragons bullpen trio of Jonah Hurney, Cody Adcock, and Irvin Machuca combined to work the final six innings, allowing two runs (one earned). Dragons pitchers struck out 12 batters on the day but issued eight walks.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-22) do not play on Monday. They open a 12-game, two-city road trip on Tuesday night against the Quad Cities River Bandits (21-10) at 7:30 pm (EDT). The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

