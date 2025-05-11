Loons Take Series, Defeat Dragons 7-2 on Mother's Day

DAYTON, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (17-16) for the second straight game did damage against a rehabbing pitcher, today scoring five against Dayton Dragons (11-22) starter Rhett Lowder, in a 7-2 win on a 75-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.

- Kendall George accounted for the first three runs. The Dodgers' No. 13 prospect reached on an error in the first inning. He stole two bases, his second forcing a bad throw and an easy trot home. In the third, George ripped a 0-2 pitch 112 mph to right field, a two-run single. George reached three times out of the leadoff spot this afternoon.

- Sean Linan made his Loons debut and was impeccable, throwing four scoreless innings. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out three and would strand two Dragons in the second.

- Kole Myers gave Great Lakes a 5-0 lead in the third. He scored Jordan Thompson and Joe Vetrano, who both singled aboard, with a single of his own, grounded into right field. The Loons grabbed five hits in three innings facing Lowder.

- Roque Guiterrez earned his second win of the week. He went four innings, striking out five. Dayton delivered two runs on three hits in the fifth but would only have two reach through the next three innings.

- The Loons would leave 10 on base in the final five innings but padded their lead with two runs. Zyhir Hope added his 27th RBI, second-best in the Midwest League, with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The Dodgers' No. 5 prospect drove in six runs in the series.

- Robinson Ortiz gained the final three outs, punching out two.

The Loons have won two six-game series in 2025, one at home and one on the road, both against the Dayton Dragons.

The Loons return home for a six-game series against the Lake County Captains. Things start early on Tuesday, May 13th, with a School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University. The first pitch is at 11:05 am.

