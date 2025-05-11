Reds Rhett Lowder to Start for Dragons Today on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons have announced that Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder will serve as the Dragons starting pitcher today (Sunday, May 11) at Day Air Ballpark on a Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment as the Dragons battle the Great Lakes Loons.

In 2024, Lowder became the first player in Dragons history to begin a season as a prospect with the Dragons and rise to the Major Leagues with the Reds within that same season.

Lowder was the Reds first round draft pick in 2023 out of Wake Forest. He made five starts for the Dragons at the beginning of the 2024 season, going 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA. After stops with Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, Lowder finished the 2024 season with the Reds in spectacular fashion, making six starts and posting a 1.17 ERA.

Lowder, returning from a right forearm strain, has made one Minor League rehab appearance this season, on May 6 with the ACL Reds, when his mound opponent was Clayton Kershaw, who was rehabbing with the ACL Dodgers. Lowder pitched three innings in that game.

