'Caps Protect the House on Mother's Day, 6-2

May 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps defended the best home-field advantage in all of baseball in a 6-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 5,138 fans on a Mother's Day Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan is now 13-2 in the friendly confines of LMCU Ballpark. With the win, the Whitecaps hold the best home winning percentage (86.7%) amongst all teams in Major and Minor League Baseball.

Jack Penney was a driving force at the plate - finishing 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a two-run opposite field home run. Meanwhile, the pitching staff did their part, as starter Andrew Sears allowed just one run through four innings while relievers Joe Adametz, Preston Howey, Haden Erbe, and CJ Weins spun five shutout frames with four punchouts to complete the 6-2 win.

The Whitecaps grabbed the lead with three runs in the second inning - highlighted by Penney's two-run bomb - before the Lugnuts pushed a run across in the top of the third on an RBI single from T.J. Schofield-Sam - trimming the lead to 3-1. West Michigan wasted no time responding, as Penney added his third RBI on a sharp single into right field before Izaac Pacheco added an RBI triple - stretching the advantage to 5-1. The 'Caps then plated an insurance tally in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Pacheco - stretching their advantage to 6-1. The Lugnuts left five runners stranded through the seventh and eighth before breaking through in the ninth on an RBI single from Sahid Valenzuela - but it was too late - as 'Caps closer CJ Weins induced a pop-out to finish the 6-2 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 21-12 while the Lugnuts fall to 18-15. Howey (4-1) gets his fourth win of the season - tossing two shutout frames with two strikeouts - while Lugnuts starter Kyle Robinson (3-3) suffers his third loss - allowing five earned runs through four innings of work. The Whitecaps bullpen shined bright this week, posting a 1.95 ERA through 27.2 innings pitched in the series.

