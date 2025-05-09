Whitecaps Power Past Lugs, 7-6
May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps put on a power display, adding eight extra-base hits in a 7-6 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 6,421 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.
Andrew Jenkins and Izaac Pacheco both had two doubles, Brett Callahan added a triple, and Josue Briceño, Max Clark, and Jack Penney all had solo home runs - including back-to-back bombs from Clark and Penney to begin the game - helping West Michigan earn the 7-6 victory and putting them back in sole possession of first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division.
The Whitecaps scored first as Clark and Penney blasted back-to-back home runs to open the first inning before sprinkling individual runs across the second and third - highlighted by an RBI double from Pacheco - storming out to a 4-0 lead. Lansing rallied for five runs through the fourth and fifth - featuring a bases-clearing double by catcher Cole Conn - jumping in front 5-4. West Michigan wasted no time responding, plating a pair in the fifth before Briceño struck a solo homer in the sixth - forging in front 7-5. Lansing didn't go away quietly, however, as first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam got a solo homer in the eighth inning - trimming the 'Caps advantage to 7-6. However, the Nuts were unable to complete the rally, as Whitecaps closer Micah Ashman retired the side in the ninth to secure the 7-6 victory.
The Whitecaps improve to 19-12 while the Lugnuts fall to 18-13. 'Caps reliever Trevin Michael (4-0) secures his fourth win of the year, allowing a run through 1.1 innings pitched, while Ashman earns his first save - tossing 1.2 scoreless frames. Lansing starter Grant Judkins (0-2) suffers his second loss - giving up six runs through 4.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps match their single game-high with three home runs after sending three over the wall against the South Bend Cubs on April 16 in a 17-3 win.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Pitchers Max Alba and Yunior Tur get the starts for West Michigan and Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.
