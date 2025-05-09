Whitecaps Power Past Lugs, 7-6

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps put on a power display, adding eight extra-base hits in a 7-6 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 6,421 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Andrew Jenkins and Izaac Pacheco both had two doubles, Brett Callahan added a triple, and Josue Briceño, Max Clark, and Jack Penney all had solo home runs - including back-to-back bombs from Clark and Penney to begin the game - helping West Michigan earn the 7-6 victory and putting them back in sole possession of first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division.

The Whitecaps scored first as Clark and Penney blasted back-to-back home runs to open the first inning before sprinkling individual runs across the second and third - highlighted by an RBI double from Pacheco - storming out to a 4-0 lead. Lansing rallied for five runs through the fourth and fifth - featuring a bases-clearing double by catcher Cole Conn - jumping in front 5-4. West Michigan wasted no time responding, plating a pair in the fifth before Briceño struck a solo homer in the sixth - forging in front 7-5. Lansing didn't go away quietly, however, as first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam got a solo homer in the eighth inning - trimming the 'Caps advantage to 7-6. However, the Nuts were unable to complete the rally, as Whitecaps closer Micah Ashman retired the side in the ninth to secure the 7-6 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 19-12 while the Lugnuts fall to 18-13. 'Caps reliever Trevin Michael (4-0) secures his fourth win of the year, allowing a run through 1.1 innings pitched, while Ashman earns his first save - tossing 1.2 scoreless frames. Lansing starter Grant Judkins (0-2) suffers his second loss - giving up six runs through 4.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps match their single game-high with three home runs after sending three over the wall against the South Bend Cubs on April 16 in a 17-3 win.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Pitchers Max Alba and Yunior Tur get the starts for West Michigan and Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.