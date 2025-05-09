New Starter Dominates in Debut
May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne starter Miguel Mendez struck out seven as the TinCaps defeated the South Bend Cubs, 8-4.
Mendez, who started the season in Single-A Lake Elsinore before transferring to Fort Wayne on Tuesday, showed he belonged in High-A. The 22-year-old right-hander did not surrender a single walk, giving up three hits in five scoreless innings. Mendez topped 99 mph on his fastball and has struck out 25 of the 68 batters he has faced this season.
The new arm began his day with a lead. Following a leadoff triple by Brandon Butterworth to start the game, Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) lined an RBI single to center field.
Two innings later, Verdugo once again drove in Butterworth, shooting an RBI double to right-center field, putting the 'Caps up a pair. Verdugo now leads Fort Wayne (18-13) in both multi-hit (9) and multi-RBI games (5).
In the fifth, Oswaldo Linares put Fort Wayne up three with an RBI double, scoring Jake Snider.
The very next frame, the 'Caps blew the game open, scoring five runs on just two hits. Fort Wayne loaded the bases after two hit-by-pitches and a four-pitch walk. Down 1-2 in the count, Jacob Campbell plated a pair with an RBI double to the left-field corner. Campbell is now 9 for his last 19, raising his average by 97 points.
Still with no outs, Snider forced a Cubs error, scoring Sean Barnett. The very next batter, Linares, capped off the scoring with his second RBI double. The two-run base hit put Fort Wayne ahead 8-0.
South Bend (8-23) ended the shutout with an Andy Garriola home run in the sixth inning before scoring three more in the seventh. Bodi Rascon, in his second appearance back with Fort Wayne, closed out the final two innings.
Fort Wayne has won nine of its last 11 games and is a game behind West Michigan for the top spot in the Midwest League West Division standings.
Next Game: Saturday, May 10 @ South Bend (4:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)
- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Gallagher
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
