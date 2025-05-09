Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs Great Lakes)

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, May 9, 2025 l Game #31

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (15-15) at Dayton Dragons (10-20)

RH Brooks Auger (2-2, 4.44) vs. RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 3.54)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 3, Great Lakes 2 (10 innings). Johnny Ascanio raced in from third base on a wild pitch to break a 2-2 tie with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Dragons their second walk-off win of the season. John Michael Faile hit a two-run home run for Dayton in the first inning, and the Dragons took at 2-1 lead to the ninth before Great Lakes pushed across a single run, sending the game to extra innings. Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski worked around the free runner at second base in the top of the 10th to post a scoreless inning and keep the game tied. Ascanio, the Dragons free runner in the bottom of the 10th, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on the wild pitch.

Dragons pitchers have allowed just 13 runs in the last six games, posting an ERA of 2.21. However, the Dragons have scored just 11 runs in those six games, averaging 4 hits per game with a team batting average of .133 and a slugging percentage of .194.

John Michael Faile over his last 19 games is batting .301 (22 for 73) with five home runs, four doubles, and 13 RBI. For the year, Faile is tied for fourth in the league in home runs (5) and seventh in slugging percentage (494).

The Dragons have three starting pitchers with ERA's under 3.00. Luke Hayden leads at 1.88, with Adam Serwinowski at 2.18, and Jose Montero at 2.31.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 17 innings, an ERA of 0.53.

In the Dragons 10 wins, they have allowed an average of 1.3 runs per game (13 runs). In nine of the 10 wins, the opponent has scored two runs or less including four shutouts. Most runs scored by the opponent in a Dayton win this season is four. In the 20 losses, the Dragons have allowed 6.6 runs per game (132 runs). Opponents have scored at least seven runs in 12 of the 20 Dayton losses.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

*Saturday, May 10 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Luke Fox (0-2, 5.40) at Dayton LH Wade Miley (0-1, 21.00)

*Sunday, May 11 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Sean Linan (no record) at Dayton TBA

*Game will be televised on Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







