Marcano Transferred to 60-Day IL

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Rafael Marcano has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL with a left rotator cuff strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with 11 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game four of its six-game series in Beloit tonight at 6:05.







