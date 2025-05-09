Nine Games Remain in Dragons High School Baseball Showcase at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, Ohio - For the 20th year, the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are proud to host high school baseball games. Thirty-four teams from across the Miami Valley are competing in the heart of the Water Street District this spring.

This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.

All games are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.

Additionally serving as a fundraiser for participating schools, this season's high school games at Day Air Ballpark will generate approximately $25,000 to assist participant programs with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.

Nine games remain in the 2025 showcase, which resumes with a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 13. Springboro and Chaminade Julienne begin action at 4:30 pm to make up a rainout from May 3. Eddie Meyers of the Starting 937 baseball podcast identifies Ben Veletean (committed to the University of Louisville) and Colton Muhlenkamp (Muskingum University) of Springboro alongside CJ's Charlie Hogland (East Carolina University), Ben Kolton (Central Michigan University), and Isaac Sullivan (University of Dayton) as players to watch in the matchup. McNicholas then battles Kings at 7:00 pm.

Two games will be played on Wednesday, May 14. Sidney squares off with Northmont at 4:30 pm in another make up from May 3. Leesburg Fairfield and Allen East follow at 7:00 pm. Meyers highlights Leesburg Fairfield's Zane Matthews (Wilmington College) and Allen East's Jackson Thompson as names to monitor during the contest.

Friday, May 16 additionally features a doubleheader. Franklin Monroe and Arcanum begin play at 5:00 pm. Meyers encourages fans to watch Josh Armstrong of Franklin Monroe alongside Regan Christ and Lucas Miller of Arcanum. Friday's 8:00 pm nightcap puts Lima Senior against Lima Shawnee. Players to follow include Lima Senior's Clay Jordan and Lima Shawnee's Tate Bender (Marian University Indianapolis).

A pair of games will be presented on Saturday, May 17. Tri-County North and National Trail clash at 3:00 pm. Meyers tells fans to check out Tri-County North's Braylen Keener and National Trail's Cooper Smith. Triad then meets Xenia at 6:00 pm. Names to watch include JJ Roberts of Triad alongside Ethan Wells (Olney Central College) and Devin Siebel (Hocking College) of Xenia.

The showcase closes on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:00 pm when Lima Perry meets Newton in a make up from May 3. Meyers says fans should keep their eye on Newton's Austin Tippie during the contest.

A complete schedule of the remaining 2025 Dragons High School Baseball Showcase games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:

Day Date Time Away Team Home Team

Tuesday 5/13/2025 4:30 pm Springboro Chaminade Julienne

Tuesday 5/13/2025 7:00 pm McNicholas Kings

Wednesday 5/14/2025 4:30 pm Sidney Northmont

Wednesday 5/14/2025 7:00 pm Leesburg Fairfield Allen East

Friday 5/16/2025 5:00 pm Franklin Monroe Arcanum

Friday 5/16/2025 8:00 pm Lima Senior Lima Shawnee

Saturday 5/17/2025 3:00 pm Tri-County North National Trail

Saturday 5/17/2025 6:00 pm Triad Xenia

Tuesday 5/20/2025 6:00 pm Lima Perry Newton







