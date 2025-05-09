Mozzicato, Panzini Punch out 16 in Bandits' Extra-Inning over Captains

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Eastlake, Ohio - Despite needing an extra inning, the Quad Cities River Bandits needed just two pitchers to defeat the Lake County Captains 2-1 behind a season-best 16 combined strikeouts from Frank Mozzicato and Shane Panzini.

After walking a career-high seven batters in his previous start, Mozzicato issued just one free pass on Friday and struck out seven Captains, including six called-third strikes, over a season-high 6.0-scoreless innings. The effort earned the left-hander his first quality start of the season and lowered his earned run average to 1.15 for the second-best mark in the Midwest League.

While Mozzicato quieted Lake County's bats, the River Bandits had their own struggles against starter Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson, who struck out five and held Quad Cities out of the run column through his 4.0-inning performance.

Quad Cities eventually broke the scoreless tie and jumped ahead 1-0 in the fifth when Erick Torres drew a walk against reliever Jay Driver and then came in to score on Daniel Vazquez's RBI-double. Vazquez was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple, ending the inning.

Panzini took over for Mozzicato in the seventh and picked up right where the southpaw left off, striking out three in a scoreless seventh and then two in a scoreless eighth.

The right-hander got Lake County down to its final out in the bottom of the ninth, but after allowing a two-out walk to Jonah Advincula- who promptly stole second base on the very next pitch- saw the Captains tie the game on Johnny Tincher's RBI-single. Panzini then struck out Esteban Gonzalez to end the rally and push the game to the 10th.

Quad Cities entered the extra inning 0-for-10 at the plate with runners in scoring position, but after a deep fly ball moved the placed runner, Torres, up to third, Sam Kulasingam put the Bandits back in front 2-1 with an RBI-single off Jack Jasiak.

Despite warming up a reliever throughout the top of the frame, River Bandits' manager Jesus Azuaje sent Panzini back to the mound, where Panzini rattled off three-straight outs including consecutive strikeouts to strand the tying run at third and end the ballgame.

Although charged with his first blown save of the year, Panzini (1-1) earned the win and allowed just one hit, while striking out a season-high nine batters over 4.0 innings. Jasiak (4-2) was saddled with the loss after allowing the unearned placed runner to score in the final frame.

Quad Cities returns to Classic Auto Group Park for game five of the six-game series on Saturday, as Felix Arronde (1-1, 2.49) is scheduled to get the start opposite Lake County's Dylan DeLucia (1-2, 4.09). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.







