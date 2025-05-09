Edgington Strikes Out 13 in Dragons' 9-4 Victory Over Great Lakes on Friday

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton starting pitcher Brian Edgington struck out 13 batters in five innings, the highest single-game strikeout total for a Dragons pitcher in 14 years and just one short of the club record, as Dayton defeated the Great Lakes Loons 9-4 on Friday night.

A crowd of 8,056 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored runs in each of the first five innings and collected a season-high 11 hits on the way to their second straight victory.

Great Lakes took an early 2-0 lead on a first inning home run by Logan Wagner, but the Dragons responded with two runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game. Carlos Jorge walked to start the inning and scored on a Leo Balcazar triple that was lost in the sun by the Loons right fielder. John Michael Faile followed with a hard single to center to drive in Balcazar and tie the game.

In the second, Jorge blasted a two-run home run to right field, his first homer of the year, to put the Dragons in front for good. Following Jorge's home run, Yerlin Confidan doubled to left-center field and Balcazar followed with a hit to center to drive in Confidan and make it 5-2.

Meanwhile, Dayton starting pitcher Brian Edgington put together one of the most dominant stretches within a game in Dragons history. After allowing the home run in the first, Edgington struck out the next five hitters, recorded an infield ground out, and then struck out the next five. He issued a walk before striking out two more. He left the game after five innings, notching 13 strikeouts, one short of the club record of 14 set initially in 2001 by Josh Hall and matched in 2011 by Daniel Renken. No Dragons pitcher had struck out 13 in a game since Renken recorded 14 in six innings, 14 years ago. Edgington allowed only one hit in his outing while walking two.

The Dragons added single runs in the third, fourth, fifth, and seventh innings and built a 9-3 lead before Great Lakes scored on run in the ninth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons 11-hit attack was led by Balcazar, who went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two driven in. Confidan had two doubles in the game. Myles Smith reached base five times with one hit, three walks, and a hit batsman. He scored two runs. Ariel Almonte had his second straight two-hit game. Jorge's home run snapped a 0 for 23 hitless streak and a 2 for 37 slump.

After scoring just 11 runs in their last six games combined, the Dragons scored nine times, one short of their season high of 10 on April 15 at Great Lakes. The Dragons collected a season-high 11 hits (10 over the first five innings) and also matched a season high by drawing 12 walks.

Notes: The Dragons will try for their first three-game winning streak of 2025 on Saturday night. Friday's win evened their home record on the year at 8-8.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-20) host Great Lakes (15-16) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Fourteen-year Major League veteran and former National League All-Star Wade Miley will start for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

Dayton (R-H-E): 9-11-1; Great Lakes (R-H-E): 4-7-2

Win : Brian Edgington (1-1); Loss : Brooks Auger (2-3); Save : None

HR : Dayton : Carlos Jorge (1st, 1 on base in second inning).

HR : Great Lakes : Logan Wagner (5th, 1 on base in first inning).







