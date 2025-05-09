Dayton's Edgington K's 13, Dragons Defeat Loons 9-4
May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
DAYTON, Ohio. - Dayton Dragons (11-20) starter Brian Edgington struck out 13 Great Lakes Loons (15-16), a masterclass pitching performance in a 9-4 Dragons win on a 64-degree sunny Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.
- Both teams scored two runs in the first. Great Lakes jumped out to a 2-0 lead, courtesy of Logan Wagner. He launched a two-run homer 384 feet to deep right center field. The Dodgers' No. 24 prospect is tied for the team lead with Zyhir Hope with five homers.
- Dayton leadoff man Carlos Jorge walked to start. With one out, Leo Balcazar lined a ball to right field. With the sun eye level, it gave the Great Lakes defense trouble and scooted to the wall for an RBI triple. John Michael Faile's 110 mph RBI single tied the game.
- In the bottom of the second, the Dragons had five straight reach with two outs-a walk, Carlos Jorge home run, Yerlin Confidan double, Balcazar RBI single, and another walk. Dayton led 5-2 after two frames.
- The Dragons would add one run in the next three innings. Loons pitchers walked four in that span.
- Great Lakes grabbed a tally in the seventh. After a three-minute on-field delay with the unveiling of Dayton's new mascot Blaze, Zyhir Hope blazed a leadoff single with a 113 mph exit velocity to right field. He was later scored on a double play groundout.
- The Loons pulled within five, scoring a run for the third straight game in the ninth inning. Hope singled aboard, and Jordan Thompson doubled Hope home.
Rounding Things Out
Josue De Paula delivered a double in the sixth inning. The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect has four in four games this week in Dayton.
Up Next
The series is even at two. Tomorrow, Saturday, May 10th, the Loons and Dragons square off with a first pitch at 7:05 pm.
Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Whitecaps Power Past Lugs, 7-6 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Chiefs Double-up Timber Rattlers 8-4 - Peoria Chiefs
- Picantes' Late-Game Heroics Not Enough in 10-Inning Loss to River Bandits - Lake County Captains
- New Starter Dominates in Debut - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Chiefs Double up Timber Rattlers 8-4 - Peoria Chiefs
- Edgington Strikes Out 13 in Dragons' 9-4 Victory Over Great Lakes on Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs Pull Away From Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton's Edgington K's 13, Dragons Defeat Loons 9-4 - Great Lakes Loons
- White Dominates Before Huge Crowd - Beloit Sky Carp
- Mozzicato, Panzini Punch out 16 in Bandits' Extra-Inning over Captains - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs Rally Not Enough in 8-4 Loss to Fort Wayne - South Bend Cubs
- Sky Carp Score Five in the First, Best Kernels 8-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whitecaps Hold off Lugnuts, 7-6 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Marcano Transferred to 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Veteran MLB Pitcher Wade Miley to Start for Dragons Saturday on Injury Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Nine Games Remain in Dragons High School Baseball Showcase at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Dayton's Edgington K's 13, Dragons Defeat Loons 9-4
- Dragons Walk-Off Loons on Wild Pitch
- Four-Run Ninth and Copen's 12 Strikeouts Deliver Epic Loons Comeback 4-3 Win
- Gutierrez Shines in Gem City, Throws Five Scoreless in Loons 3-2 Win
- Wagner and Rojas Each Drive in Two, Loons Win Series Finale 7-3