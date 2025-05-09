Dayton's Edgington K's 13, Dragons Defeat Loons 9-4

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - Dayton Dragons (11-20) starter Brian Edgington struck out 13 Great Lakes Loons (15-16), a masterclass pitching performance in a 9-4 Dragons win on a 64-degree sunny Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.

- Both teams scored two runs in the first. Great Lakes jumped out to a 2-0 lead, courtesy of Logan Wagner. He launched a two-run homer 384 feet to deep right center field. The Dodgers' No. 24 prospect is tied for the team lead with Zyhir Hope with five homers.

- Dayton leadoff man Carlos Jorge walked to start. With one out, Leo Balcazar lined a ball to right field. With the sun eye level, it gave the Great Lakes defense trouble and scooted to the wall for an RBI triple. John Michael Faile's 110 mph RBI single tied the game.

- In the bottom of the second, the Dragons had five straight reach with two outs-a walk, Carlos Jorge home run, Yerlin Confidan double, Balcazar RBI single, and another walk. Dayton led 5-2 after two frames.

- The Dragons would add one run in the next three innings. Loons pitchers walked four in that span.

- Great Lakes grabbed a tally in the seventh. After a three-minute on-field delay with the unveiling of Dayton's new mascot Blaze, Zyhir Hope blazed a leadoff single with a 113 mph exit velocity to right field. He was later scored on a double play groundout.

- The Loons pulled within five, scoring a run for the third straight game in the ninth inning. Hope singled aboard, and Jordan Thompson doubled Hope home.

Rounding Things Out

Josue De Paula delivered a double in the sixth inning. The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect has four in four games this week in Dayton.

Up Next

The series is even at two. Tomorrow, Saturday, May 10th, the Loons and Dragons square off with a first pitch at 7:05 pm.







Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.