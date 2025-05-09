Picantes' Late-Game Heroics Not Enough in 10-Inning Loss to River Bandits

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fourth game of a scheduled six-game series, Los Picantes de Lake County (16-15) fell to the Quad Cities River Bandits (21-9) by a final score of 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In a pitchers' duel, two of the game's three runs were scored from the ninth inning on.

Trailing 1-0 and held scoreless through the game's first eight innings, Los Picantes strung together a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game.

After the first two Lake County hitters were retired to start the home half of the ninth, LF Jonah Advincula drew a walk in a nine-pitch plate appearance, during which he fouled off five consecutive pitches. He then stole second base to put the potential tying run in scoring position, recording his second stolen base of the night.

Advincula's second stolen base proved to be critical, as DH Johnny Tincher drove him in with a two-out, game-tying RBI single. However, LF Esteban González struck out swinging to send the game to extra innings.

With one out in the top of the 10 th inning, River Bandits 2B Sam Kulasingam hit what proved to be a game-winning RBI single off Picantes RHP Jack Jasiak (L, 4-2). But the Lake County right-hander retired the next two batters he faced, ending the half-inning with his lone strikeout of the night.

In the bottom of the 10 th, Picantes 2B Christian Knapczyk moved the tying run to third base with a leadoff groundout. But Quad Cities RHP Shane Panzini (W, 1-1) struck out Lake County SS Jose Devers and RF Wuilfredo Antunez to end the game, tallying his eighth and ninth strikeouts of the night in relief.

The River Bandits scored the game's first run in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs in the half-frame, SS Daniel Vazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 27 Kansas City prospect, hit an RBI double off Picantes RHP Jay Driver. However, Vazquez was thrown out at third base trying to stretch his hit into a triple to end the top of the fifth.

Offensively, Lake County (1-for-7, nine left on base) and Quad Cities (1-for-11, 10 left on base) went 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position, leaving a combined 19 runners on base.

In terms of pitching, both team's starters turned in strong outings on Friday night.

Picantes LHP Matt Wilkinson (ND) pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and three walks, while throwing five strikeouts. On the other side, River Bandits LHP Frank Mozzicato, MLB Pipeline 's No. 12 Kansas City prospect, permitted just four hits and one walk, while throwing seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings of work.

The fifth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and River Bandits is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. Lake County will be hosting a Girls Night Out (Luncheon) at the ballpark.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Christian Knapczyk hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth inning on Friday night. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville is tied for the Midwest League with 11 hits so far this month, while ranking tied for second with a .393 batting average.

- LHP Matt Wilkinson pitched four shutout innings on Friday night. The 2023 10 th -round pick out of Central Arizona College (JUCO) has logged nine scoreless innings in his first two starts this month, tallying 11 strikeouts, a 0.89 WHIP, and a .133 opposing batting average during this span.

- RHP Jack Jasiak did not allow an earned run in one inning of relief on Friday night. The 2022 12 th -round pick out of South Florida has yet to surrender an earned run through his first 18.1 innings of work at the High-A level.







