Captains Held to 3 Hits in 3-0 Shutout Defeat to River Bandits

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (15-13) fell to the Quad Cities River Bandits (19-8) by a final score of 3-0 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

16 of Lake County's final 17 batters were retired to end the game, as the Captains were held to just three hits on the night.

3B Kyle Dernedde recorded two of Lake County's three hits on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old first tallied a single in the bottom of the third inning. Then, after the Captains were held hitless for the next four frames, Dernedde hit a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth.

Lake County's lone additional hit was a single from SS Jose Devers with one out in the bottom of the first inning.

Quad Cities RHP Drew Beam (W, 3-1), MLB Pipeline's No. 14 Kansas City prospect, recorded his second quality start of the season. The right-hander threw six strikeouts across six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk en route to his third win of the season.

The River Bandits, who recorded just two hits as a team on Tuesday night, scored the game's first run in the bottom of the second inning. RF Carter Frederick hit a solo home run off Captains LHP Jackson Humphries (L, 0-4), MLB Pipeline's No. 17 Cleveland prospect, for his first career Minor League homer.

Humphries pitched 4.1 innings, his most at the High-A level, allowing just one hit, one earned run, and three walks, while throwing two strikeouts in 75 pitches (41 strikes).

Quad Cities would then tally the final two runs of the night in the top of the sixth inning against Lake County RHP Kyle Scott, both of which were unearned.

The frame began with a leadoff single from SS Daniel Vazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Kansas City prospect, a walk from 2B Sam Kulasingam, his third of the night, and a strikeout from 1B Callan Moss. Then, the next two River Bandits reached on consecutive fielding errors by Captains 2B Christian Knapczyk, both of which resulted in a Quad Cities run.

River Bandits LHP Nate Ackerhausen (H, 2) and RHP A.J. Causey eventually combined to pitch three scoreless innings of relief to end the game.

The second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and River Bandits is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. Lake County will be celebrating both Diaper Dash and Senior Day, presented by Medical Mutual, at the ballpark.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Kyle Dernedde went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of singles on Tuesday night. This performance marked the 24-year-old's first career multi-hit game at the High-A level.

- RHP Jack Jasiak pitched 1.1 perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts out of the Lake County bullpen, facing just three batters. The right-hander has yet to allow an earned run this season through his first eight career High-A appearances (17.1 innings pitched).

